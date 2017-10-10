Phoenix man gets inked up with T-Mobile logo to score free iPhone

By Shane DeGrote, Content Producer
A Phoenix man got inked up with a T-Mobile logo for a chance to score a free iPhone and the CEO rewarded him.

What started as a joke for 20-year-old Philip Harrison turned into a day he will never forget.

Harrison tweeted at T-Mobile and their USA CEO John Legere saying he'd get the T-Mobile logo tattooed on his arm if they hooked him up with a free iPhone 8.

It snowballed from there.

Two days after the tweet, Harrison followed up saying he went looking for a tattoo shop but all were closed that night and that he'd get results tomorrow with the hashtag #TattooForPhillip.

The following day, Harrison said he would get the tattoo after work and that he did.

"My girl told me to get it right here (pointing to his upper bicep), so then you'll be able to hide it and I was like, that's not where everyone can see it," said Harrison. "I know it might sound crazy but I was like, I got to stick to my word."

Harrison said the tattoo took about an hour to get done.

Sticking to his word worked, as Legere followed up Harrison's post tweeting "Whoa. Nice tattoo!! Let's get you that iPhone!!"

