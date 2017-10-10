Phoenix man gets inked up with T-Mobile logo to score free iPhone

A Phoenix man got inked up with a T-Mobile logo for a chance to score a free iPhone and the CEO rewarded him. (Source: Phillip Harrison/Twitter)

What started as a joke for 20-year-old Philip Harrison turned into a day he will never forget.

Harrison tweeted at T-Mobile and their USA CEO John Legere saying he'd get the T-Mobile logo tattooed on his arm if they hooked him up with a free iPhone 8.

It snowballed from there.

Two days after the tweet, Harrison followed up saying he went looking for a tattoo shop but all were closed that night and that he'd get results tomorrow with the hashtag #TattooForPhillip.

The following day, Harrison said he would get the tattoo after work and that he did.

A deals a deal @JohnLegere, and the deed is done. I gave you my word, I'm forever representing team magenta #TattooForPhilip pic.twitter.com/UfxvkE70U4 — Philip Harrison ?? (@philishadagrape) October 9, 2017

"My girl told me to get it right here (pointing to his upper bicep), so then you'll be able to hide it and I was like, that's not where everyone can see it," said Harrison. "I know it might sound crazy but I was like, I got to stick to my word."

Harrison said the tattoo took about an hour to get done.

Sticking to his word worked, as Legere followed up Harrison's post tweeting "Whoa. Nice tattoo!! Let's get you that iPhone!!"

I was on the news! This whole day has been insane, a day I will never forget. Thank you everyone for a great day #TattooForPhilip pic.twitter.com/fxSFHHkdAU — Philip Harrison ?? (@philishadagrape) October 10, 2017

#TattooForPhilip wouldnt of been possible without the incredible @ItssEllee1 the phenomenal Tattoo artist that did the tattoo, shes the best — Philip Harrison ?? (@philishadagrape) October 9, 2017

Did I do it for an iPhone 8? Sure, but I also did it for the story that would be forever attached to the tattoo #TattooForPhilip pic.twitter.com/CKH3oqpnf0 — Philip Harrison ?? (@philishadagrape) October 9, 2017

work from 12:00 to 8:00 today, then its T-Mobile tattoo time. Time to prove @JohnLegere that I meant what I said #TattooForPhilip — Philip Harrison ?? (@philishadagrape) October 8, 2017

Sorry for the late response @JohnLegere no phone to tweet with,Went out looking for a shop but all closed, results tomorrow #TattooForPhilip pic.twitter.com/gEycwsU5xH — Philip Harrison ?? (@philishadagrape) October 8, 2017

Hook me up with a iPhone 8 and ill tattoo the T-Mobile logo on my arm for all to see, you have my word @JohnLegere — Philip Harrison ?? (@philishadagrape) October 6, 2017

