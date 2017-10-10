I-17 bridge over 7th Avenue damaged after being struck; restrictions in place

The I-17 bridge was inspected by bridge engineers and it is safe for travel while repairs are scheduled. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Northbound Seventh Avenue is narrowed to one lane at the Interstate 17 interchange in Phoenix after an over-height vehicle struck the bridge, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

The damage was caused on Monday morning when an over-height vehicle struck the bridge damaging one of the girders on the I-17 bridge over Seventh Avenue.

The restrictions are in place while ADOT prepares for future bridge repairs at the interchange.

Drivers should consider using other northbound routes in the area approaching downtown Phoenix, including Central Avenue and Seventh Street.

The northbound Seventh Avenue left turning lanes to the northbound I-17 on-ramp are closed. The southbound I-17 off-ramp also is restricted with one of two left turn lanes to northbound Seventh Avenue closed.

The I-17 bridge was inspected by bridge engineers and it is safe for travel while repairs are scheduled.

