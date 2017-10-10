Cast, crew and firefighters attend screening of 'Only the Brave' at Tempe Marketplace

After the red carpet, a special screening was held with cast and crew members joined by Arizona firefighters and first responders. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Cast and crew members, along with Arizona firefighters and first responders, will be in attendance at Tempe Marketplace for the red carpet screening of "Only the Brave," the Columbia Pictures movie based on the Granite Mountain Hotshots, on Tuesday night.

Fans came out to Harkins Tempe Marketplace from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. to see some of the stars walk the red carpet like Josh Brolin, Miles Teller and James Badge Dale.

After the red carpet, a special screening was held with cast and crew members joined by Arizona firefighters and first responders.

"Only the Brave" is based on the true story of the Granite Mountain Hotshots, who gave their lives battling the 2013 Yarnell Hill wildfire.

Nineteen hotshots died on June 30 while battling the wildfire near Prescott. Only one hotshot member survived, who was moving a truck while the 19 others were overtaken by the fire near Prescott. It is considered one of the deadliest wildfires in history.

The fourth anniversary of the tragedy was remembered throughout Arizona in June and Gov. Ducey went on to declare June 30 "Yarnell 19 Remembrance Day."

The hotshots were also honored at the Hall of Flame Fire Museum in Phoenix in June.

"Only the Brave" opens in theaters Friday, Oct. 20.

