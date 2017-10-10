Man driving stolen car cut, left on street in critical condition, Phoenix police say

He was transported in critical condition and was in surgery at a local trauma center. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

A man driving a stolen car was cut during a fight with several men, leaving him in critical condition, according to Phoenix police.

At about 11 p.m., police received reports of a man on the side of a street, next to a vehicle, with severe stab wounds.

When officers arrived, they found a 49-year-old man cut severely near Black Canyon Highway and Peoria Avenue with the stolen vehicle near him.

He was transported in critical condition and was in surgery at a local trauma center.

The frontage road was restricted for most of the early morning at Peoria Avenue while police interviewed witnesses and investigated the crime scene.

Detectives responded to the scene and will carry on with the investigation.

Police said the suspects fled the area in a vehicle and have not been located. Investigators suspect the fight occurred during a drug transaction.

Anyone with information on this stabbing is urged to call the Phoenix Police Department or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.

