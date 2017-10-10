Speak of the Devils Podcast: ASU vs Washington Preview

Bye bye, Bye Week. Welcome back, Sun Devil football.

After a look at the news (3:44), we are joined by former ASU offensive lineman Kyle Murphy (8:13). The Pac-10 champ breaks down the Devils' current struggles in the trenches, and what they must do to improve.

After a Sun Devil Stock Report (30:26), we are joined by Ralph Amsden of DevilsDigest.com. He breaks down ASU's latest recruiting efforts, which local targets may #StayTrue, and what #BOOMs to look for in the coming weeks (37:14).

Then we look ahead to ASU's battle with No. 4 Washington. First, we talk with Husky insider Lars Hanson of TheDawgReport.com (1:03:16) to get the low down on UW. Then, we break down the critical match ups, keys to victory, and reveal our final score predictions (1:16:56).

