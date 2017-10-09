PCSO: San Tan Valley man shoots wife, then himself

Pinal County authorities say a San Tan Valley man was hospitalized after he shot his wife in the leg and then shot himself in the head.

The Sheriff's Office says the husband shot his wife during an argument Monday night before he went outside their home and shot and wounded himself.

Sheriff's spokeswoman Navideh Forghani says the wife's injury wasn't life-threatening but that the husband was transported with life-threatening injuries.

Identities weren't released and additional information wasn't immediately available.

The shooting was reported near N. Gary Road and W. Hunt Highway, according to the Pinal County Sheriff's Office.

No additional information was immediately available.

