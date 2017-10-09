Police release photos of 'The Grimace Bandit', a woman in purple suspected of robbing Goodyear bank

Authorities are searching for a woman they are calling 'The Grimace Bandit' who is suspected of robbing a bank Monday evening in Goodyear.

Goodyear Police Department said a bank robbery occurred at about 7 p.m. a the MidFirst Bank near Litchfield and Indian School roads.

[RAW VIDEO: So-called 'Grimace Bandit' robs Goodyear bank]

Police said four employees were inside when the incident occurred. No one was injured.

The Goodyear Police Department released a description of the suspect Tuesday morning, as well as two photos of her taken from surveillance video.

[LOOK: Photo 1 | Photo 2]

According to spokeswoman Lisa Kutis, the suspect is "a white heavy-set female with reddish shoulder-length curly hair, wearing a green shirt with pink bra, black leggings, black hat and large sun glasses."

The Phoenix FBI office said the woman is suspected of robbing three banks in 9 days. The FBI office is calling the woman 'The Grimace Bandit' because she wore purple in the first two robberies.

If you recognize this woman or know where she might be, please call Silent Witness at either 480-WITNESS (948-6377) or 1-800-343-TIPS (8477). Spanish speakers may call 480-TESTIGO (837-8446). (Click or tap phone number to call from this story on your mobile device.)

GYPD on scene @MidFirst Bank on LF/Ind Sch where a robbery took place. Female susp fled area. PIO enroute.unk pkg left inside. avoid area! — Goodyear Police Dept (@Goodyearpolice) October 10, 2017

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.