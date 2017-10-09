Education leader's school get an 'F'

The left leaning Progress Now Arizona is trying to make some political hay out of a Republican lawmaker's charter school not making the grade.

Last week, Arizona released it's school letter grades that showed Sen. Sylvia Allen's school got an "F.”

Allen is a co-founder of the George Washington Academy in Snowflake, Ariz., which is located in her legislative district.

“Senator Allen has, for years, preached the benefits of charter schools and vouchers for students and parents, but ironically the school she co-founded has gotten the lowest rating a school can get,” said Josselyn Berry, the co-director at Progress Now Arizona.

Besides co-founding a charter school, Allen also serves as the chairwoman of the Senate Education Committee, which gives a lot of power over education policy.

Allen was not available for comment but the academy posted a statement on its website saying in part, "While this system is a good measurement of our academic progress, it does not measure and value culture and climate and the countless hours our dedicated staff invest in the education of our children.”

It is worth pointing out that nearly 25 schools received a failing grade, including traditional public schools.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.