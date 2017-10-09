Small plane crash injures 2 in Buckeye

Two people were injured after a small plane crashed Monday afternoon in Buckeye, fire officials said.

The crash was reported around 4:30 p.m. near 18650 Sun Valley Parkway, about a mile away from the Sun City Festival, according to the Phoenix Fire Department.

Two people suffered injuries and were transported to a hospital.

The crash involved a single-engine Nanchang China CJ-6. The plane was flying from Las Vegas to Goodyear, according to Ian Gregor, a spokesman for the FAA Pacific Division.

The FAA will investigate the crash.

