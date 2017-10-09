Police: Man runs over, kills woman in front of her children

Authorities in Phoenix say a man intentionally ran over his girlfriend, killing her, in front of her children.

Phoenix Police spokesman Sgt. Jonathan Howard said Anjelica Moraga found her live-in boyfriend, Ricardo Garcia, in the parking lot of the club at 3400 South Central Avenue just before 11 p.m. Sunday night.

[PDF: Original police report on Ricardo Garcia]

Moraga and Garcia began to argue, said Howard, it escalated to the point when Garcia backed his car up and collided with Moraga's car causing minor damage. Howard said that Moraga's two children were in the car along with another adult when all of this was happening.

At some point Moraga got out of her car and was in the parking lot when Garcia then intentionally ran her over with his car, said Howard. Garcia then fled the scene.

Moraga was taken to a local hospital where she died of her injuries, said Howard.

A short while later, police were called to an alley near First Avenue and Apache where Moraga's family had located Garcia and were fighting with him in the car. Police were able to arrest Garcia without further incident, said Howard.

Garcia was booked for one count of first-degree murder and four counts of aggravated assault.

