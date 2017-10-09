VIDEO: Body-cam videos show deputy's heroic actions during house fire

Firefighters and law enforcement officers are reluctant to talk about their actions when they do something heroic.

Typically they shrug it off as "just doing their jobs."

I asked the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office for body-cam videos after hearing about a deputy who helped save a firefighter during a house fire.

She and her fellow deputies got to the home before fire crews and discovered a man was trapped.

They tried repeatedly to get to the man but were pushed back by heat, flames and smoke.

The deputy didn't want to be identified but agreed to talk with me about her unwavering willingness to risk her life to save people she's never met.

