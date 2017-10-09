Councilwoman Kate Gallego announces run for Phoenix mayor

Phoenix Councilwoman Kate Gallego announced her plan to run for mayor of Phoenix. This comes after Phoenix’s Mayor Greg Stanton announced his decision to run for Congress.

It’s official. I’m running to be the next Mayor of Phoenix. https://t.co/70SbpbDSpZ — Kate Gallego (@KateWGallego) October 9, 2017

Kate Gallego is currently a councilwoman for District 8, which includes Sky Harbor and part of the Salt River. She is the first woman to serve District 8 on the city council.

Gallego’s new website dedicated to her run for Mayor states, “As a twice-elected member of the Phoenix City Council, Kate has focused her energy on economic development and improving Phoenix’s transportation system. She led the campaign to pass Proposition 104, the city’s transportation plan through 2050.”

You can find her website at kategallego.com.

Kate Gallego is the former wife of Congressman Ruben Gallego, whereas the political couple kept the details of their separation private.

