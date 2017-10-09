Flagstaff PD: Teen luring incidents on the rise

The Flagstaff Police Department is investigating multiple reports of someone trying to lure teen girls into a vehicle.

The incidents are similar in nature, describing a man attempting to lure teenage girls as they are walking to school or to the bus stop.

Witnesses say he harasses them, grabbing, or attempting to get them to his vehicle.

Sometimes he is on foot, other times he is driving a silver colored SUV.

The Flagstaff Police Department asks the public to be aware of their surroundings and report any suspicious activity. If you have any information in reference to this case, you can contact the Flagstaff Police Department at (928) 774-1414 or call Silent Witness at (928)224-6111.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.