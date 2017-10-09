An odd couple is in need of a new home

Jefe and Jericho are an inseparable duo.

When Jericho, a German shepherd, was first found, he was sick, malnourished, and tick-infested. With him was his best friend Jefe, a Chihuahua, who was lying on top of him when animal rescuers arrived at the scene.

Limp and lethargic, Jericho was loaded into the pet ambulance by Emergency Animal Medical Technicians (EAMT). When the EAMT turned around they saw the healthy Chihuahua was frantic to have been separated from his best friend.

After spending time in the Arizona Humane Society’s trauma hospital, the two are ready to live life to the fullest. Jericho still has a mild case of Valley Fever, meaning he will need to be on daily medication, but he is otherwise capable of living a happy, active life.

The two dogs are waiting for a loving home that will keep them together. Their adoption fee has been waived in exchange for a good home with someone who can provide Jericho with the medication he needs.

For more information or to set up a meet and greet call 602-997-7585 ext. 2156

