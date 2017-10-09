ASU Police: Man attacked student in her dorm room

The Arizona State University Police Department is looking for the young man who they say assaulted a young woman in her dorm room.

It happened shortly before 10 p.m. Sunday in the Hassayampa Academic Village on McAllister Avenue north of Apache Boulevard.

The suspect, a white male in his early to mid-20s, was seen going into the lobby with the victim.

“The suspect physically assaulted the female resident in her room then left in an unknown direction,” according to a Crime Alert flyer ASUPD tweeted Monday morning.

Police released a photo of the suspect from surveillance video. He is described as 6 feet tall with a slim build. He was wearing a white Polo-style shirt, black pants, a black ball cap, black shoes and a large gold colored watch.

If you know this man or know where he might be, please contact the ASU Police Department at 480-965-3456. (Click number to call from this story on your mobile device.)

