Police: Officer wounded, K-9 attacked, suspect found dead after gun battle in Pinetop

The officer was transported via helicopter to Banner United Medical Center in Phoenix in serious condition. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

A man is dead, a Pinetop-Lakeside police officer was wounded and a police K-9 was injured in a violent confrontation at a Pinetop home.

The incident happened late Sunday night near Church Lane and Rhoton Lane.

[RELATED: Officer-involved shootings]

According to the Pinetop-Lakeside Police Department, it began with a call to the department's non-emergency line shortly after 10 p.m. The caller said she was concerned about her daughter-in-law because she thought her son was "intoxicated, and that he had threatened to shoot his wife." The woman said she believed her daughter-in-law might have been "locked in a bathroom."

Two officers dispatched to the home made contact with the caller's son, identified by PLPD as Glenn Southwood Jr., 46.

"After a verbal confrontation, Mr. Southwood produced a firearm and began shooting at officers," according to a news released from PLPD. "Officers returned fire and Mr. Southwood then barricaded himself in the residence."

It was in that exchange of gunfire that an officer was shot in the leg, right above the knee. That officer, whose name has not been released, was transported via helicopter to Banner United Medical Center in Phoenix. At last check, he was in stable condition and is expected to recover.

The Show Low Regional Special Response Team tried to make contact with the suspect and convince him to surrender, but to no avail.

At 3 a.m. Monday, about five hours after the initial phone call, PLPD sent a K-9 in with Special Response Team. The K-9 was attacked by a pit bull that was in the house. PLPD said "the pit bull was dispatched."

About 30 minutes later, officers found Southwood's body on the side porch. PLPD did not say how he died.

The K-9 is being cared for by a local veterinarian and the shooting is currently under investigation.

This is the third officer-involved shooting in Arizona this month.

Pinetop-Lakeside is about 3.5 hours northeast of Phoenix.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.