Woman shot in front of her Phoenix home for unknown reasons, police say

A woman was shot for unknown reasons late Sunday night while standing in front of her Phoenix home, according to police.

The woman was shot in her knee in front of her home near 35th Avenue and Chambers Street.

She was transported to a nearby trauma center with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said she was shot by unknown suspects and officers are investigating.

