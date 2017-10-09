Glendale police investigating suspicious fires at Sahuaro Ranch Park

Glendale police said no one was hurt during the incidents and through the quick actions of the police and fire departments, the damage did not spread to other buildings in the surrounding areas. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

The Glendale Police Department is investigating to determine if there was any criminal behavior involved in multiple structure fires at Sahuaro Ranch Park last month.

According to a news release, the Glendale Police Department and the Glendale Fire and Medical Department responded to structure fires at Sahuaro Ranch Park near 9800 N. 59th Avenue on September 18, 23 and 26.

Glendale police said no one was hurt during the incidents and through the quick actions of the police and fire departments, the damage did not spread to other buildings in the surrounding areas.

"The fire is an unfortunate incident," said Historic preservation officer Jon Froke. "The barnyard is an important part of Sahuaro Ranch and the history of Glendale."

The City of Glendale is presently determining the restoration costs and options to restore the structures that have been damaged.

The buildings damaged included the dairy barn built in 1928, the blacksmith shop circa 1890, the stable circa 1890 and 1935 and some minimal damage to the scale house built in the 1950s.

The cause of the fire and frequency has sparked an investigation by the Glendale Police Department and they ask anyone with information that could lead to the identification or arrest to please call Glendale police at 623-930-3000 or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.

