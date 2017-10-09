PD: 1 man shot after attempted robbery in Phoenix

One person was shot at a Phoenix apartment complex overnight. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

One man was shot in the abdomen after an attempted robbery at a Phoenix apartment complex overnight, according to Phoenix police.

The shooting occurred after midnight near Indian School Road and 71st Avenue at the Del Mar Terrace Apartments.

Phoenix police said a man and his friend were walking in the apartment complex when a Hispanic male in his 20s attempted to rob them of money.

During the robbery attempt, the suspect shot one of the men in the abdomen.

Phoenix fire Capt. Jake Van Hook said the man was rushed to a nearby trauma center in serious condition. However, police said the injuries do not appear life-threatening and he was communicating with officers on the scene.

The suspect, who was wearing a white T-shirt and baggy blue jeans, left in an unknown direction.

The shooting is currently under investigation.

Anyone with information on the shooting is urged to call Silent Witness at (480)-WITNESS.

