Funeral service held for Phoenix fire chaplain Father Carl Carlozzi

Father Carlozzi passed away Oct. 1 after a battle with esophageal cancer, which he had for more than one year. (Source: Timon Harper)

Friends, family and others gathered at the Christ Church of the Ascension to honor and remember Father Carlozzi. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

A funeral service was held for longtime Phoenix Fire Department Chaplain Father Carl Carlozzi on Saturday. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

A funeral service was held for longtime Phoenix Fire Department Chaplain Father Carl Carlozzi on Saturday.

Friends, family and others gathered at the Christ Church of the Ascension to honor and remember Father Carlozzi.

"He was deployed with FEMA to 9/11, to the Oklahoma City bombings in 1995 and he offered last rights and blessings to the bodies of the hotshots in 2013 after the granite mountain tragedy," said Capt. Jake Van Hook.

[ORIGINAL STORY: Phoenix fire chaplain Father Carl Carlozzi dies]

Father Carlozzi passed away Oct. 1 after a battle with esophageal cancer, which he had for more than one year.

The Phoenix Fire Department said in their statement that they wish to extend its deepest sympathy to Father Carl's family.

"Father Carl was a man of the cloth, renowned for his ability to make anyone at ease," Fire Chief Kara Kalkbrenner said in a statement.

Father Carlozzi joined Phoenix Fire Department almost 25 years ago, working strictly as a volunteer. He has responded to "tens-of-thousands of emotionally trying dispatches," according to the Phoenix Fire Department.

Father Carlozzi leaves behind his wife, seven children and six grandchildren.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.