Chinese Cultural Center protesters gather at kids entertainment center

Chinese-Americans and supporters of the Chinese Cultural Center showed up in hopes their message would be heard loud and clear. They want True North to halt their efforts to destroy elements at the center.

"It's not just of value to the Chinese, Chinese-Americans," said protestor Jin Sui Chen. "It's of historic, cultural religious value to the Arizonans, to the Americans as a whole and it's powerful in American culture and history."

A spokesman for True North sent Arizona's Family a statement in regards to the protest.

"People who would protest in front of a child's birthday party for their own selfish aims are despicable," said Jason Rose. "Because of these very poor decisions and incomprehensible decisions to impact the families of innocent children, the costs of property acquisition previously laid out by the new owner of the former Chinese Cultural Center have just gone up by $1 million and will go up by $2 million for each additional unseemly protest."

