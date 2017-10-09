Fun, scare-tastic Halloween events in Phoenix area for grown-ups

Halloween is just around the corner, and if you’re craving an assortment of exciting or horror-filled events, the Valley serves up many choices. From music and dance events to zombie walks and costume contests, and more, there are several events for the spookiest season of the year.

Below is a list of fun and frightening events that are (mostly) for adult audiences.

Wicked Ball

When: Oct. 28, 2017, 9 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Where: Talking Stick Resort, Scottsdale, AZ

BOO! Arizona 2017

When: Oct. 14, 2017, 5 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Where: Rawhide Event Center, Chandler, AZ

Zombie Walk 9

When: Oct. 28, 2017, 3 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Where: 4th and Jackson streets, Phoenix, AZ

(The event includes a "Little Zombie Zone for kids")

Cave Creek Wicked (Night Time Bar Crawl)

When: Oct. 28, 2017, 7 p.m. to 2 a.m. (The event lasts all day)

Where: Cave Creek (city-wide event)

Haunted Hotel Ball

When: Oct. 27 - 28, 2017. Opening party begins Oct. 27 from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Where: Saguaro, 4000 N. Drinkwater Drive, Scottsdale, AZ

Haunted Phoenix Bus Tour

When: Oct. 28, 2017, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Where: Clarendon Hotel, Phoenix, AZ

Nightmare on Princess Drive Halloween Party: CarnEVIL

When: Oct. 28, 2017, 9 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Where: Fairmont Scottsdale Princess, Scottsdale, AZ

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.