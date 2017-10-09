Teens accused of starting 25 arson fires in Sedona

Two teenage boys have been arrested accused of starting 25 fires at three different locations in Sedona.

Sedona police say those teenagers were intoxicated. They are being charged with multiple offenses after starting more than two dozen fires at a Sedona community center, a park and a school, all within about 300 yards of each other.

The Sedona Fire Department tells us they responded to a trash can fire at about 6 a.m. Sunday morning, but upon further investigation, they discovered multiple fires burning at those three different locations.

They say most of the fires were small and contained to trash cans, but the largest fire did cause damage to the West Sedona School where a fire was set inside some lockers. Fire crews had to tear through the drywall to make sure the fire was out.

The quick actions of the fire department, and good ol’ fashioned police work, helped prevent what officials say could have been a much worse situation.

Sedona fire marshal Jon Davis showed us the damage caused to the school by one of the fires that were set inside some lockers.

“This is the fire that had the potential to do the most damage. On the wall behind me, you can see some lockers. There were some similar lockers on the other side where the fire had been set in the lockers and produced enough heat to extend into the wall and our firefighters got here and were able to pull the lockers away from the wall and open up the wall.”

“This could have been extremely bad. Sedona has seen a vast amount of fires in the past, most recently the Brims Fire, which caught the whole forest on fire behind us. If any of this would have made it to our desert or forest areas it could have potentially burned up this entire community,” said Sedona Police Sgt. Manuel Dominguez.

Officials estimate the damage of the fires to be about $25,000.

The teenage suspects are being charged with multiple counts, including arson, burglary, aggravated criminal damage and minor consumption. They are currently in juvenile custody with Yavapai County.

