Operations resume at Sky Harbor after suspicious package causes evacuation

Operations at Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport resumed Sunday afternoon after a suspicious package was found at one of the terminals and prompted an evacuation.

Security checkpoints B and C were closed as a precaution, Sky Harbor officials said. Westbound traffic to Terminal 4 along Sky Harbor Boulevard was also restricted.

Terminal 4 was evacuated while authorities investigated.

Just after 3:30 p.m., airport officials said operations have returned to normal and all roadways are open. Minor flight delays are possible because of the incident and travelers were encouraged to check their flight status with their airline.

Update: The situation has been cleared and operations are returning to normal. — PHX Sky Harbor (@PHXSkyHarbor) October 8, 2017

Terminal 4 travelers should use the A & D Security Checkpoints. — PHX Sky Harbor (@PHXSkyHarbor) October 8, 2017

Police are checking out an item as a precaution in Terminal 4. The B&C Security Checkpoints are currently closed. — PHX Sky Harbor (@PHXSkyHarbor) October 8, 2017

