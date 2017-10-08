Operations resume at Sky Harbor after suspicious package causes evacuation

Operations at Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport resumed Sunday afternoon after a suspicious package was found at one of the terminals and prompted an evacuation.  

Security checkpoints B and C were closed as a precaution, Sky Harbor officials said. Westbound traffic to Terminal 4 along Sky Harbor Boulevard was also restricted.

Terminal 4 was evacuated while authorities investigated.

Just after 3:30 p.m., airport officials said operations have returned to normal and all roadways are open. Minor flight delays are possible because of the incident and travelers were encouraged to check their flight status with their airline.

