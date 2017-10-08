Home Depot Debbie's Halloween Crafts

It’s Fall and Halloween is just around the corner, time to decorate! If you prefer to just purchase pre-made decorations, we have everything from spectacular to spooktacular!

Or you can make your own Halloween Wall and Door Decor:

Materials:

8’ Unfinished Tongue and Groove Pine Plank cut into (3) 32” pieces or desired length.

1x4 Pine Board cut 1 piece to 24” for Pumpkin Hat Brim and 2 pieces at 3” to level the back. Or for ghost/mummy cut 2 pieces at 10”- 12” for back braces

Spax self tapping construction screws

Paint or Spray Paint

Eye Hooks to hang from the top

Sisal Rope

Paint Pens or Sharpie Markers

Package of Cheesecloth (if making Mummy.



Instructions:

Cut Boards

Fit 3 tongue and groove boards together

For Pumpkin, Place 24” 1x4 board at an angle approx 1/3 of the way down from the top of the boards.

Lay the 3 assemble boards on top and screw in 2 screws into each board from the back. (For the ghost/mummy, screw 2 boards onto the back of the 3 boards for stability.

Paint as desired.

Screw in eye Hooks at top

Tie Rope onto each hook

Use command hook or screw to hang.

ENJOY! HAPPY HALLOWEEN!



