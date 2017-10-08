Home Depot Debbie's Halloween Crafts

By Debbie Hernandez, The Home Depot
(Source: Debbie Hernandez for Arizona's Family) (Source: Debbie Hernandez for Arizona's Family)
It’s Fall and Halloween is just around the corner, time to decorate! If you prefer to just purchase pre-made decorations, we have everything from spectacular to spooktacular!
Or you can make your own Halloween Wall and Door Decor:

Materials:

  • 8’ Unfinished Tongue and Groove Pine Plank cut into (3) 32” pieces or desired length.
  • 1x4 Pine Board cut 1 piece to 24” for Pumpkin Hat Brim and 2 pieces at 3” to level the back. Or for ghost/mummy cut 2 pieces at 10”- 12” for back braces
  • Spax self tapping construction screws
  • Paint or Spray Paint
  • Eye Hooks to hang from the top
  • Sisal Rope
  • Paint Pens or Sharpie Markers
  • Package of Cheesecloth (if making Mummy.


Instructions:

  • Cut Boards
  • Fit 3 tongue and groove boards together
  • For Pumpkin, Place 24” 1x4 board at an angle approx 1/3 of the way down from the top of the boards.
  • Lay the 3 assemble boards on top and screw in 2 screws into each board from the back. (For the ghost/mummy, screw 2 boards onto the back of the 3 boards for stability.
  • Paint as desired.
  • Screw in eye Hooks at top
  • Tie Rope onto each hook
  • Use command hook or screw to hang.

ENJOY! HAPPY HALLOWEEN!

