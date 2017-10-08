PATIO PERFECT: Favorite fall spots to dine al fresco

Now that the weather has cooled off from our blistering summer heat in the desert, it’s hard to not want to soak in every waking moment outdoors. This includes breakfast, brunch, lunch, happy hour and dinner.

Whether it’s in the comfort of your own patio or balcony, or at an area restaurant, many of us are breaking bread with family, friends and colleagues in the comfort of Mother Nature’s natural air conditioning from October through May.

I don’t know about you, but when I’m making plans to dine out al fresco, my destination has a lot to do with whether or not the business has a great patio, along with good food and service.

In no particular order, here are a few of my favorites around Metro Phoenix…

WINDSOR: Central Avenue, Phoenix

This neighborhood eatery boasts a patio with plenty of shade. It has a casual, laid-back atmosphere, with a bit of a hipster vibe. It’s great for weekend brunch, happy hour, lunch meetings and dinner dates.

OLIVE AND IVY: Camelback Road, Scottsdale

This patio has a fabulous ambiance to it. During the day, the trees surrounding the tables are peaceful and make you feel like you’re at a park. It’s also right on the water. At night, the white lights have a romantic feel. There’s community seating for those times you want to meet with a big, casual group.

CIBO: 5th Avenue, Phoenix

Another neighborhood restaurant in Downtown Phoenix, this patio looks like it’s in the front yard of a house. There are trees and beautiful white lights. It has a quaint, comfortable vibe. It’s perfect for a romantic dinner, or lunch with friends.

TALAVERA: Crescent Moon Drive, Scottsdale

Be prepared to be blown away by the view, especially at sunset. This patio looks off towards Pinnacle Peak and is surrounded by desert flora, giving you that quintessential Arizona scene. The vibe is elegant, romantic and definitely a spot for a special occasion.

CHELSEA’S KITCHEN: 40th Street, Phoenix

I’m starting to notice a theme with my patio choices. Give me white lights. Give me trees. This patio has both. It also has an open bar that connects the restaurant to the patio. When a chill sets in (think temps under 70 degrees for wimps like me), the heat lamps are comforting. Throw in an outdoor fire place, for added flair.

JOYRIDE TACO HOUSE: Central Avenue, Phoenix and Gilbert Road, Gilbert

Both of these locations definitely have a fun atmosphere. Colorful patio furniture and décor compliment the unique spin on Mexican food. Expect great people watching and a vibrant sense of community.

DILLON’S KC BBQ BAYOU: Pleasant Harbor Marina

Disclaimer: You are literally in the middle of a lake, so plan on working up an appetite by kayaking, fishing, wakeboarding etc. Once you arrive at this patio, enjoy this some killer BBQ with views of the water and mountains. Despite thunderstorm wind damage to some of the marinas and boats at Lake Pleasant, Dillon’s survived monsoon 2017.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.