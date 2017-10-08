Healthy versions of our pumpkin flavored favorites!

While most our pumpkin-flavored favorites are packed full of sugar and processed everything, it’s still possible to enjoy your favorite pumpkin spiced coffee guilt-free.

There are many health benefits to eating pumpkin in its natural form. Pumpkin is rich in beta-carotene and high in fiber!

Let’s take our latte further with a Pumpkin Spice Protein Shake using real pumpkin puree.

Pumpkin Spice Protein Shake

Ingredients

• 1 ounce pumpkin puree (not pumpkin pie filling)

• 6 ounces unsweetened vanilla almond milk

• 1 serving vanilla Vegan Protein Plus

• 1 tsp. cinnamon

• 1/4 tsp. nutmeg

• 1/4 tsp. ginger

• 1/2 cup water

• 4 ice cubes

Method

Blend ingredients together until shake reaches your preferred consistency.

If you want something with a little more substance, fresh baked pumpkin muffins are a great breakfast or snack.

Pumpkin Muffins

Ingredients

• 1 cup pumpkin puree

• ¼ cup pure maple syrup

• 2 eggs

• 1 tbsp. vanilla extract

• 4 tbsp. almond butter*

• ¼ cup unsweetened vanilla almond milk

• 2 and ¼ cup gluten-free oats

• 1 tsp. baking powder

• ½ tsp. baking soda

• ½ tsp. salt

• 1 tsp. cinnamon

• ½ cup dark chocolate chips (optional)

Method

1. Preheat the oven to 350°F and grease a muffin tin.

2. Place all of the ingredients except the chocolate chips into a blender and blend for about 30 seconds, or until smooth.

3. Using a spoon,mix-in the chocolate chips. Pour the batter into the muffin tin, filling each about 3/4th of the way full. Bake in the oven for 20-25 minutes, until light golden brown.

Warming up as we head into cooler weather in the evenings are easy and healthy with pumpkin soup.

Pumpkin Soup

Ingredients:

• 1 yellow onion, diced

• 1 tablespoon coconut oil

• 2 tablespoons red curry paste

• 1 can light coconut milk

• 2 cans pumpkin puree

• 2 tablespoons tamari (gluten-free soy sauce)

• 2 cups chicken broth (may use vegetable broth for vegetarian option)

Method:

• Saute the onion in coconut oil over medium heat until browned. Add the curry paste and stir to coat (about 2-3 minutes). Allow to cool slightly.

• Add the cooled onion mixture to a high-speed blender with the coconut milk, pumpkin, and soy sauce.

• Pour into a soup kettle and add the chicken broth. Heat over medium heat until desired temperature.

• Garnish with pumpkin seeds, if desired

