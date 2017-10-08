Cooler weather, breezy winds headed for Arizona

Cooler weather, breezy winds headed for ArizonaPosted: Updated:
Arizona's Family Weather BlogMore>>
-
A few days at CBS News in the Big Apple
A few days at CBS News in the Big Apple
A few days in the big city! The other day I took a trip to New York City along with my team members of CBS 5 This Morning.More >
A few days in the big city! The other day I took a trip to New York City along with my team members of CBS 5 This Morning.More >
My favorite spring spots to take out-of-towners with kids
My favorite spring spots to take out-of-towners with kids
We recently had one of the best spring breaks I can remember! Our cousins came to visit from Texas, and we had so much fun exploring all that there is to do this time of year in the Valley. Here are a few of our favorite spots.More >
We recently had one of the best spring breaks I can remember! Our cousins came to visit from Texas, and we had so much fun exploring all that there is to do this time of year in the Valley. Here are a few of our favorite spots.More >
Taste of Tennessee
Taste of Tennessee
Taste of Tennessee
Nashville, Tennessee is the home of country music and some of the best southern food I have ever had.More >
Nashville, Tennessee is the home of country music and some of the best southern food I have ever had.More >
Breezy, windy... so what’s the difference?
Breezy, windy... so what’s the difference?
The winds were really moving out there in the Valley on Thursday. So was it breezy or windy?More >
The winds were really moving out there in the Valley on Thursday. So was it breezy or windy?More >
Why is Baseline Road called Baseline Road?
Why is Baseline Road called Baseline Road?
Baseline Road is an important part of Arizona's growth. Here's why.More >
Baseline Road is an important part of Arizona's growth. Here's why.More >
Spring has sprung, or has it?
Spring has sprung, or has it?
Welcome to spring! March 1 marks the transition to warmer weather in Arizona. There's also another start to spring, meteorologist April Warnecke explains.More >
Welcome to spring! March 1 marks the transition to warmer weather in Arizona. There's also another start to spring, meteorologist April Warnecke explains.More >
Drought conditions have returned to Arizona
Drought conditions have returned to Arizona
Drought conditions have returned to Arizona. Our lack of monsoon rainfall and now lack of winter storms is leading us back into extreme drought conditions.More >
Drought conditions have returned to Arizona. Our lack of monsoon rainfall and now lack of winter storms is leading us back into extreme drought conditions.More >
Are Palm trees native to Arizona?
Are Palm trees native to Arizona?
Are palm trees native to Arizona? There's a small batch of trees in the middle of nowhere that raises the question.More >
Are palm trees native to Arizona? There's a small batch of trees in the middle of nowhere that raises the question.More >
Biggest snowstorm of season leaves Arizona a winter wonderland
Biggest snowstorm of season leaves Arizona a winter wonderland
It's been a lackluster winter so far in Arizona when it comes to snow. But on the very last day of meteorological winter, Mother Nature walloped the state with the biggest storm of the season.More >
It's been a lackluster winter so far in Arizona when it comes to snow. But on the very last day of meteorological winter, Mother Nature walloped the state with the biggest storm of the season.More >
It’s time to play ball! (and eat up!)
It’s time to play ball! (and eat up!)
It's opening weekend of spring training in the Valley and the weather is a little chilly. But that doesn’t stop the diehard fans from heading to the games.More >
It's opening weekend of spring training in the Valley and the weather is a little chilly. But that doesn’t stop the diehard fans from heading to the games.More >
The best time to photograph Salt River wild horses
If you haven't checked out the beautiful Salt River horses, you are missing out! The beautiful wild horses can been seen at a few spots along the Salt and Verde Rivers. One great spot is Phon D Sutton Recreation Site. But when is the best time to see the wild horses and maybe take some pictures?More >
If you haven't checked out the beautiful Salt River horses, you are missing out! The beautiful wild horses can been seen at a few spots along the Salt and Verde Rivers. One great spot is Phon D Sutton Recreation Site. But when is the best time to see the wild horses and maybe take some pictures?More >
Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>
-
Attorney survives 5 days in desert by drinking urine, eating cactus
Attorney survives 5 days in desert by drinking urine, eating cactus
A Southern California attorney survived for five days lost in the desert by drinking his own urine and eating cactus after breaking his heel and pelvis on what was supposed to be a half-day hike.More >
A Southern California attorney survived for five days lost in the desert by drinking his own urine and eating cactus after breaking his heel and pelvis on what was supposed to be a half-day hike.More >
Surge of dog attacks in Tempe has left dogs dead, residents scared
Surge of dog attacks in Tempe has left dogs dead, residents scared
Residents in a Tempe neighborhood say they are scared. They say there has been a recent surge of dog attacks that have left some dogs dead.More >
Residents in a Tempe neighborhood say they are scared. They say there has been a recent surge of dog attacks that have left some dogs dead.More >
PD: Woman rescued from trash truck in Phoenix
PD: Woman rescued from trash truck in Phoenix
A woman has life-threatening injuries after she was rescued from a Waste Management trash truck Monday morning.More >
A woman has life-threatening injuries after she was rescued from a Waste Management trash truck Monday morning.More >
Parents poured hot oil on daughter for refusing arranged marriage: police
Parents poured hot oil on daughter for refusing arranged marriage: police
A couple allegedly attacked their 16-year-old daughter when she refused to wed an older man, leading her to run away from her south Texas home.More >
A couple allegedly attacked their 16-year-old daughter when she refused to wed an older man, leading her to run away from her south Texas home.More >
Water heater gas leak killed Iowa family found dead in Mexico, authorities say
Water heater gas leak killed Iowa family found dead in Mexico, authorities say
The bodies of Kevin Wayne Sharp; his wife, Amy Marie Sharp; their son, Sterling, 12; and daughter Adrianna, 7, were discovered Friday at a rental condominium in the beach town of Tulum.More >
The bodies of Kevin Wayne Sharp; his wife, Amy Marie Sharp; their son, Sterling, 12; and daughter Adrianna, 7, were discovered Friday at a rental condominium in the beach town of Tulum.More >
PD: Man dies after found with gunshot wounds in west Phoenix
PD: Man dies after found with gunshot wounds in west Phoenix
A man died after he was found with gunshot wounds Sunday evening in west Phoenix, police said.More >
A man died after he was found with gunshot wounds Sunday evening in west Phoenix, police said.More >
Maricopa County authorities rescue 24 hikers from Mount Ord
Maricopa County authorities rescue 24 hikers from Mount Ord
Maricopa County Sheriff's officials say a group of hikers has been rescued from Mount Ord.More >
Maricopa County Sheriff's officials say a group of hikers has been rescued from Mount Ord.More >
DPS: Wrong-way driver arrested in crash that killed 3 people on I-10 near Quartzsite
DPS: Wrong-way driver arrested in crash that killed 3 people on I-10 near Quartzsite
Authorities say a fatal wreck reportedly caused by a wrong-way driver shut down a 14-mile section of westbound Interstate 10 in western Arizona for hours Saturday.More >
Authorities say a fatal wreck reportedly caused by a wrong-way driver shut down a 14-mile section of westbound Interstate 10 in western Arizona for hours Saturday.More >
'Player of the Year' spends spring break hard at work
'Player of the Year' spends spring break hard at work
Taylor Chavez knows the value of hard work and the Gatorade Player of the Year is spending spring break trying to make some extra cash before heading off to college.More >
Taylor Chavez knows the value of hard work and the Gatorade Player of the Year is spending spring break trying to make some extra cash before heading off to college.More >
Goodyear police arrest teacher for alleged sexual misconduct with a student
Goodyear police arrest teacher for alleged sexual misconduct with a student
Goodyear police have arrested a teacher for alleged sexual misconduct with a 13-year-old student. Police say 27-year-old Brittany Zamora was taken into custody Wednesday.More >
Goodyear police have arrested a teacher for alleged sexual misconduct with a 13-year-old student. Police say 27-year-old Brittany Zamora was taken into custody Wednesday.More >
Remington, one of America's oldest gun makers, files for bankruptcy
Remington, one of America's oldest gun makers, files for bankruptcy
Remington Outdoor Brands has filed for bankruptcy.More >
Remington Outdoor Brands has filed for bankruptcy.More >
Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>
VIDEO: Series of pit bull attacks in Tempe neighborhood leave residents scared
VIDEO: Series of pit bull attacks in Tempe neighborhood leave residents scared
Residents in a Tempe neighborhood say they are scared. They said recently there's been a surge of dog attacks.More >
VIDEO: PD: Woman rescued from trash truck in Phoenix
VIDEO: PD: Woman rescued from trash truck in Phoenix
A woman has life-threatening injuries after she was rescued from a Waste Management trash truck in Phoenix.More >
A woman has life-threatening injuries after she was rescued from a Waste Management trash truck in Phoenix.More >
VIDEO: 'Player of the Year' spends spring break working with dad
VIDEO: 'Player of the Year' spends spring break working with dad
The Valley has a long list of basketball stars -- and Taylor Chavez is definitely on that list. She lead Valley Vista to back-to-back state titles and is the Gatorade "Girls Player of the Year." but surprisingly enough she's not spending her spring break celebrating.More >
Parents arrested for pouring hot oil on teen daughter
Parents arrested for pouring hot oil on teen daughter
(Source: KSAT via CNN)More >
Iowa community mourns family of four found dead in Mexico
Iowa community mourns family of four found dead in Mexico
A town mourns after a family of four on vacation in Mexico is found dead. (Source: WHO-DT/Family photos/Facebook)More >
VIDEO: Enjoy the cool weather in Phoenix while it lasts
VIDEO: Enjoy the cool weather in Phoenix while it lasts
Phoenix should enjoy the cool weather while it lasts because the 90s are coming. Kylee Cruz has more.More >
Phoenix should enjoy the cool weather while it lasts because the 90s are coming. Kylee Cruz has more.More >