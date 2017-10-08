Cooler weather, breezy winds headed for Arizona

Breezy winds, warm temperatures and sunny skies are in the forecast for part two of the weekend before a cold front brings cooler air for Columbus Day Monday.

A trough tracking from the Pacific Northwest towards the Four Corners region Sunday night through Monday will drag a dry cold front through Arizona. Ahead of the front Sunday, winds around the Valley will pick up out of the southwest at 10 to 15 mph.

In the higher elevations of northern Arizona, winds will increase from 25 to 35 mph. Along the Colorado River Valley, winds will gust to up to 50 mph. Winds will shift out of the north and northeast Monday, and eventually subside Tuesday.

This system will be most notable for the cool down in brings. Temps will be about 7 to 15 degrees cooler statewide Monday in comparison to Sunday.

Weak high pressure builds back into the region starting Tuesday for a modest warm up before another trough brings another cool down towards the end of the week.

In Metro Phoenix, look for a high of 96 Sunday, 89 Monday with the low to mid 90s for the remainder of the week. Morning lows will be in the 50s and 60s. Skies will be generally clear statewide over the next week.

