Police: 3 suspects arrested following robberies, shooting in Phoenix

The Phoenix Police Department is investigating several robberies and a shooting that occurred in the area Sunday morning.

According to Phoenix police, officers responded to several calls regarding three male suspects attempting to rob several convenience stores along 27th Avenue from Dunlap to Missouri avenues just after 4 a.m.

Police on Monday identified the suspects as Andre Lamar Price, 26; Demaurie Davontae Juniel, 25; and Jamiel Lawrence Williams, 21.

The first incident happened near Dunlap Avenue and Black Canyon Highway.

According to police, the suspects tried to enter a store while displaying handguns. The doors were locked and the suspects fled the scene.

Then the suspects committed another robbery at 19th and Glendale avenues.

During the incident, the suspects physically assaulted the store clerk and then shot a female friend of his who was visiting. The woman injured by the gunshot was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

According to Phoenix police, the third incident happened near 27th and Missouri avenues.

Police say the suspects again tried to enter a store while armed, however, the doors were locked.

Before police arrived, one of the suspects pointed a gun at the clerk in the store. Officers arrived and captured the three men as they ran from the scene.

Price was booked on suspicion of probation violation and two counts of armed robbery. Juniel is facing three counts of armed robbery. And Williams is facing three counts each of armed robbery and weapons violation and two counts each of kidnapping and aggravated assault.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.