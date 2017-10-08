1 dead, 1 in custody after crash on northbound I-17 in Phoenix

Posted: Updated:
(Source: 3TV/CBS 5) (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -

A woman died and a man is in custody after a crash on Interstate 17 south of Camelback Road Sunday morning, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety.  

According to DPS, around 5:33 a.m., the driver lost control of the vehicle on northbound I-17 and collided with the wall on the right shoulder. The only passenger in the vehicle, a woman, was ejected and fatally injured. 

The driver tried to flee the scene of the crash but was taken into custody by troopers in a nearby neighborhood, according to DPS. 

The woman who died was identified as 24-year-old Verennice Mastache. The suspect was identified as 24-year-old Jaime Muro, who is charged with manslaughter, according to DPS.

Arizona Department of Transportation closed the northbound lanes of I-17 at Indian School Road to Camelback Road for almost seven hours. 

It has since reopened.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.