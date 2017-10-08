1 dead, 1 in custody after crash on northbound I-17 in Phoenix

A woman died and a man is in custody after a crash on Interstate 17 south of Camelback Road Sunday morning, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety.

According to DPS, around 5:33 a.m., the driver lost control of the vehicle on northbound I-17 and collided with the wall on the right shoulder. The only passenger in the vehicle, a woman, was ejected and fatally injured.

The driver tried to flee the scene of the crash but was taken into custody by troopers in a nearby neighborhood, according to DPS.

The woman who died was identified as 24-year-old Verennice Mastache. The suspect was identified as 24-year-old Jaime Muro, who is charged with manslaughter, according to DPS.

Arizona Department of Transportation closed the northbound lanes of I-17 at Indian School Road to Camelback Road for almost seven hours.

It has since reopened.

REOPENED: I-17 northbound at Indian School Road has reopened after a crash & investigation. Long backup will take time to clear #PhxTraffic pic.twitter.com/o8ZRvye3yK — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) October 8, 2017

CLOSURE: I-17 northbound at Indian School: Rd is closed for a crash at Camelback. Traffic can re-enter I-17 at Camelback on-ramp #PhxTraffic pic.twitter.com/x4DGGt6VaR — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) October 8, 2017

