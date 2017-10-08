Firefighters battle large vacant building fire in Phoenix

Firefighters from the Phoenix Fire Department extinguished a large fire in a vacant building Sunday morning.

At around 2:00 a.m., Phoenix fire crews found brown smoke billowing from all sides of the building and from the roof.

The fire happened near the corner of Weldon and Central avenues.

After a significant effort to gain access to the heavily boarded up structure, crews made a quick, aggressive interior attack to halt the forward progress of the blaze, according to Phoenix fire.

Phoenix fire's ladder crews laddered the building and cut holes in the roof to allow the heat and smoke to escape.

According to Phoenix fire, the fire hydrant that was needed was located across Central Ave requiring the supply line to be stretched over the Light Rail tracks.

Phoenix fire's dispatch center contacted the Light Rail Operations Center to temporarily stop all train traffic.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.