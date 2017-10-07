Mesa PD: Suspect dead after officer-involved shooting

A woman died Saturday night after an officer-involved shooting in Mesa, police said.

Around 7:28 p.m., officers responded to an area near Baseline Road and State Route 87 for a woman threatening suicide. Officers found the location and were about to make contact with the woman, when she ran from the apartment, according to the Mesa Police Department.

The officers followed the suspect and saw her holding a handgun. They gave her verbal commands to drop the weapon, but she did not comply. Bean bags were fired at the suspect in an attempt to disarm her, but the rounds were not effective, police said.

Still holding the handgun, the suspect turned toward the officers, which caused them to feel threatened. The officers fired their weapons, striking the suspect, according to the Mesa Police Department.

The Mesa Fire and Medical Department treated the suspect at the scene. The woman was taken to a hospital where she was later pronounced dead, police said.

No officers were injured.

Police said detectives are on the scene and the investigation is ongoing.

No additional information was immediately available.

