Border Patrol Agents arrest 10 and seize more than 390 pounds of marijuana

Border Patrol agents at Welton Station arrested 10 immigrants with more than 390 pounds of marijuana being smuggled across the U.S. Mexico border.

Agents tracked the immigrants west of Gila Bend, AZ. The drugs are estimated to be worth more than $135,000.

The subjects and drugs will be processed.

