Police ID man found shot to death in Phoenix

Police on Monday identified a man was found shot to death Friday night in Phoenix.

Around 10:49 p.m., police responded to "an unknown trouble" near 2300 W. Heatherbrae Drive and found a man suffering from gunshot wounds, according to the Phoenix Police Department.

Police said the victim is Omar Gonzalez-Martinez, 27.

"Detectives are still working to identify a suspect and motive," Sgt. Jonathan Howard of the Phoenix Police Department said Monday.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting was urged to contact the Phoenix Police Department or call Silent Witness at either 480-WITNESS (948-6377) or 1-800-343-TIPS (8477). Spanish speakers may call 480-TESTIGO (837-8446). (Click or tap phone number to call from this story on your mobile device.).

