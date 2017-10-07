HORRIFIC: Siberian Husky puppy brought to shelter with head bashed in

It's a horrific case of animal abuse.

Maricopa County Animal Care & Control (MCACC) says someone bashed in the head of a 2-month-old Siberian Husky puppy.

The puppy was brought into MCACC shelter Friday unconscious and comatose, according to the MCACC Facebook page.

"We knew right away that this puppy was in really bad shape," said Jose Santiago with MCACC. "It was unconscious; it wasn't alert at the time."

Staffers at the shelter knew the pup's injuries required more specialized care than they could possibly give.

Two Pups Wellness Fund and Arizona Animal Rescue Mission stepped up to help with funds and, and the puppy was turned over to the Phoenix Dog/Cat/Bird Hospital, where the little dog is getting excellent care.

MCACC says the puppy's "skull was bashed in and it IS human-caused."

"It does not appear to be due to a car accident of any type," said Santiago. "This appears to be human-caused. We're not sure if it was caused by an object or a swift kick to the head."

The people who surrendered the dog to MCACC gave false information and a fake address. The shelter is working with Phoenix Police to find whoever is responsible for this abuse.

The hospital is cautiously optimistic that he will recover. On Sunday, MCACC posted on Facebook that 'Baby Bear' started a long road to recovery.

"His swelling has continued to diminish and he's better able to stand this morning," the post said. "His eyes are no longer swollen shut but it appears that the impact broke not only the top of skull but the bottom as well which will likely make our boy unable to see again. But he's fighting strong."

As for adoption, MCACC said this will be some time from now, and they will alert the public when/if that is possible.

"We're hopeful that he will make a full recovery and at that time we will try to place him in a very good home," said Santiago.

The shelter and police hope that someone will see this story and recognize the puppy, and that those responsible for his injury will be turned in or come forward.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.