Border patrol agents seize $199K in marijuana near Douglas

U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents near Douglas prevented a local resident from smuggling about 400 pounds of marijuana into the U.S. on Wednesday, according to a news release.

Agents stopped a 19-year-old woman in a Honda SUV for a secondary inspection. A CBP narcotics-detection dog then helped the agents find about $199,000 worth of marijuana hidden within the vehicle, according to a news release from the U.S. Customs Border Protection.

The drugs and vehicle were seized, and the woman was arrested for narcotics smuggling.

