P!NK announces her Beautiful Trauma World Tour 2018

The international pop icon, P!NK, announced her Beautiful Trauma World Tour 2018 will start in Phoenix on March 1 at Talking Stick Resort Arena. The tour will end in Los Angeles, CA at The Forum on June 2.

Tickets for the show go on sale starting October 13 at Ticketmaster.com.

American Express card members can purchase their tickets on Tuesday, October 10 at 10 a.m. through Thursday, October 12 at 10 p.m., before the rest of the public.

P!NK was last on the road for her The Truth About Love Tour, where she sold out 142 shows across 13 countries. She has released three songs from her Beautiful Trauma album: “What About Us”, “Beautiful Trauma”, and “Whatever You Want.” The album is available for presale and will be released in stores on October 13.

