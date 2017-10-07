75-year-old man found shot dead in a Phoenix field

A 75-year-old man was found shot to death Saturday morning in a field near 67th Avenue and Broadway Road.

Phoenix police said the man was found just before 5:30 a.m. with an apparent gunshot injury.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with any information is urged to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.

