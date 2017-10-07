Olympian Michael Phelps to throw out first pitch at Monday's Diamondbacks game

Olympic gold medal swimmer, Michael Phelps, will throw out the ceremonial first pitch at Monday's Diamondbacks game at Chase Field.

The Diamondbacks tweeted Saturday that the swimmer, who now lives in Arizona, will be the one to throw the pitch and that the National Anthem will be sung by local musician Roger Clyne.

[SPECIAL SECTION: Arizona Diamondbacks baseball]

The game will start at 7 p.m. but fans are encouraged to get to their seats by 6:30 p.m. to enjoy all the festivities. The first 40,000 fans will inside the stadium Monday will receive a free Arizona Diamondbacks rally towel.

Go D-backs!

Info for Monday's #NLDS Game 3 at Chase Field ??

Ceremonial first pitch by @MichaelPhelps ??

National anthem by Roger Clyne ?? #DbacksSwing pic.twitter.com/QPIYFRC5eD — Arizona Diamondbacks (@Dbacks) October 7, 2017

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.