Mother of Casa Grande murder suspect speaks out

Alec Javier Perez, 31 (left) and Rodney Ortiz, Jr., 22 both arrested in connection to the quadruple homicide in Casa Grande. (Source: Pinal County Sheriff's Office)

The mother of one of the suspects in a quadruple shooting in Casa Grande, Arizona, says she feels shock, horror and dismay.

Mary Lou Rodriguez said in a written statement that she is the mother of Alec Javier Perez, one of two suspects held in the slaying of four people Thursday in the southern Arizona city.

Rodriguez says she loves her son but does not condone or accept violent behavior. Rodriguez expressed condolences to the victims' loved ones.

Police say 31-year-old Alec Javier Perez and 22-year-old Rodney Ortiz Jr. remain jailed after being arrested Thursday on suspicion of four counts of first-degree murder.

The victims are identified as 32-year-old Justin Allen Yates, 27-year-old Jose Martin Aguilera, 31-year-old Connie Carrera and 29-year-old Crysta Proctor.

Police said Proctor was the estranged wife of Perez.

