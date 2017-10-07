Phoenix police investigating after man found shot

Phoenix police are investigating after a man was found shot Saturday morning.

According to Phoenix PD, an adult male was found near 26th Street and Indian School Road with a gunshot wound just before 10 a.m.

The man was taken to a local hospital for treatment and his condition is unknown.

The investigation is ongoing.

