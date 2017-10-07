Legendary Phoenix Suns player Connie Hawkins dies at 75

Legendary basketball star and former Phoenix Suns player Connie 'The Hawk' Hawkins has died at 75. A representative with the Phoenix Suns confirmed the news with Arizona's Family Saturday morning.

Hawkins was the first Phoenix Suns player to be inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame.

His jersey still hangs among the rafters at Talking Stick Resort Arena as part of the Suns' Ring of Honor.

The Phoenix Suns released a statement Saturday mourning the loss of Hawkins.

'The Hawk’ revolutionized the game and remains to this day an icon of the sport and one of basketball’s great innovators. His unique combination of size, grace and athleticism was well ahead of its time and his signature style of play is now a hallmark of the modern game. A flip of the coin changed the Suns’ fortunes and he helped put Phoenix on the map as the city’s first professional sports superstar. Rightfully, he became the first Suns player inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame and his No. 42 hangs in the rafters at Talking Stick Resort Arena as part of our Ring of Honor. Connie’s passion for the game was only matched by his desire to give back to the Phoenix community, a role which he played proudly as a Suns community ambassador, spreading warmth and kindness to everyone he encountered. We will miss Hawk dearly. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family and friends as we mourn the passing of a true Suns legend.

