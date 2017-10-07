Delightful sunshine, warm this weekend

By Kim Quintero, 3TV/CBS 5 Meteorologist
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -

Seasonably warm weather with plentiful sunshine is in the forecast this weekend before a cold front brings much cooler weather by Monday.

For Saturday, northwesterly flow will keep skies cloud-free statewide. Winds will be generally light. The forecast high for Metro Phoenix is 97.

By Sunday, winds will increase ahead of a low pressure system that will drop from the Great Basin to the Four Corners region by Monday. This system will drag a dry cold front across Arizona Monday morning.

This front will also usher in a much cooler air mass Monday, allowing daytime highs and morning lows to dip below normal for this time of the year.

Slight warming will resume Wednesday, with afternoon highs back to near normal levels. Arizona should remain rain-free for the next seven days.

In Phoenix, look for a high of 96 Sunday, 89 Monday and 91 Tuesday, with the mid 90s midweek. Morning lows will be in the 50s and 60s.

    •   