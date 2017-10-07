Police: 4 people shot at west Phoenix house party

The Phoenix Police Department is investigating after four people were shot at a house party in west Phoenix early Saturday morning.

At around 2:20 a.m., officers responded to a loud party call near 87th Avenue and Thomas Road.

According to Phoenix police, their officers located four adults with apparent gunshot injuries.

The injured were taken to local hospitals with non-life threatening injuries.

The victims' identities have not been released.

