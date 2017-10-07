12 people hurt when minivan rolled over, struck DPS trooper car on I-40

Twelve people were hurt Friday when a minivan rolled over and struck a parked DPS trooper car in Mohave County.

According to DPS, the trooper was parked alongside Interstate 40 Friday to monitor traffic.

The driver of a minivan apparently lost control of the vehicle, hit a median and rolled over.

As the vehicle came to rest, it struck the patrol car, causing minor damage. The trooper was not injured.

The mini-van was occupied by twelve people. Two occupants of the mini-van were ejected.

All 12 people in the van were transported from the scene to a local hospital, and then three were flown to a trauma center in Las Vegas.

The majority of the occupants suffered minor, non-life-threatening injuries.

One of the occupants sustained life-threatening injuries.

It's not yet clear what caused the minivan driver to lose control.

