Teen charged with murder in Arizona woman's slaying

A 14-year-old boy accused of killing a woman in eastern Arizona has been formally charged in connection with the attack.

The teen was charged with burglary and first-degree murder in the killing of TerriLynne Collins. Collins was found dead in her residence in Concho, a small community located 158 miles (254 kilometers) northeast of Phoenix. He remains jailed in Navajo County.

The Apache County Attorney's Office filed complaint charges Wednesday stating the boy had a handgun, knife and hockey stick during the attack.

Phoenix-area lawyer Ernest Collins Jr. said he was on the phone with his wife when she was killed during a struggle.

Authorities say they took the teen into custody without incident Wednesday evening.

The boy has been assigned a temporary attorney for his preliminary hearing next week.

