Desert Ridge HS marching band trying to raise $225k in four weeks to get to Hawaii

Desert Ridge High School’s marching band needs to raise $225,000, and soon.

They're trying to make it to Hawaii to represent the state of Arizona in the annual Pearl Harbor Memorial parade.

The Arizona school originally chosen to represent our state in the parade recently had to drop out.

Just one week ago, Desert Ridge in Mesa was asked if they could make it work.

They said yes to the honor and the huge task of raising nearly a quarter million dollars in just one month.

The parade is December 7, Pearl Harbor Day. But they need to book tickets soon so they can get all 100 band members, staff, and chaperones to Oahu.

“More than anything I want to show veterans my support and I want to give them my heart because I may be joining them in a few years,” said Gabriel Martinez with the DRHS marching band.

The marching band has set up a GoFundMe account to help reach its goal.

