Dirty Dining Oct. 6: Flies in kitchen, workers not washing up at Phoenix-area restaurants

Every week, CBS 5 News is sent a list of restaurants that have been recently inspected by Maricopa County's Environmental Services Department.
CBS 5 News selects restaurants with some of the highest number of "risk factors."

According to health inspectors, risk factors are considered major health code violations. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system visit Maricopa County's website at www.maricopa.gov.

Here are the Valley restaurants with the most health code violations this week.

La Boca/Modern Margarita
1 E. Boston Street
Chandler

4 violations

Among the violations:
“A bowl of soup & bean product with no date mark"
"Raw chicken stored above raw fish"

Magic Chili Garden
1440 S. Country Club Drive
Mesa

4 violations

Among the violations:
"Lettuce not held at proper temperature"
"Toxic chemicals not labeled"

Jerry’s Restaurant
2323 E. Thomas Road
Phoenix

4 violations

Among the violations:
An Employee handling dirty equipment then not washing hands"
"Floor drain not draining"

The Springs of Scottsdale
3212 N. Miller Road
Scottsdale

4 violations

Among the violations:
“Drain flies in a mop sink area”
“Employee not washing hands properly”
“No sanitizer in a dishwasher”

Dean’s List - perfect health inspection scores

Ramiro’s Mexican Food
3329 E Bell Road
Phoenix
85032

Rubio’s Fresh Mexican Food
7407 W. Bell Road
Peoria
85382

Boston Market
3435 S. McClintock Drive
Tempe
85282

Lone Spur Café
9780 W. Northern Ave
Peoria
85345

Grimaldi’s Pizzeria
9788 N. Northern Ave
Peoria
85345

Red Wok
7509 W. Encanto Blvd
Phoenix
85035

