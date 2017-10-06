Dirty Dining Oct. 6: Flies in kitchen, workers not washing up at Phoenix-area restaurants

We go through every restaurant that’s been inspected to see which ones were cited for the most priority health code violations.The worst offenders make our Dirty Dining list. (Source: CBS 5)

Every week, CBS 5 News is sent a list of restaurants that have been recently inspected by Maricopa County's Environmental Services Department.

CBS 5 News selects restaurants with some of the highest number of "risk factors."

According to health inspectors, risk factors are considered major health code violations. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system visit Maricopa County's website at www.maricopa.gov.

Here are the Valley restaurants with the most health code violations this week.

La Boca/Modern Margarita

1 E. Boston Street

Chandler



4 violations

Among the violations:

“A bowl of soup & bean product with no date mark"

"Raw chicken stored above raw fish"

Magic Chili Garden

1440 S. Country Club Drive

Mesa

4 violations

Among the violations:

"Lettuce not held at proper temperature"

"Toxic chemicals not labeled"

Jerry’s Restaurant

2323 E. Thomas Road

Phoenix

4 violations

Among the violations:

An Employee handling dirty equipment then not washing hands"

"Floor drain not draining"

The Springs of Scottsdale

3212 N. Miller Road

Scottsdale

4 violations

Among the violations:

“Drain flies in a mop sink area”

“Employee not washing hands properly”

“No sanitizer in a dishwasher”

Dean’s List - perfect health inspection scores

Ramiro’s Mexican Food

3329 E Bell Road

Phoenix

85032

Rubio’s Fresh Mexican Food

7407 W. Bell Road

Peoria

85382

Boston Market

3435 S. McClintock Drive

Tempe

85282

Lone Spur Café

9780 W. Northern Ave

Peoria

85345

Grimaldi’s Pizzeria

9788 N. Northern Ave

Peoria

85345

Red Wok

7509 W. Encanto Blvd

Phoenix

85035

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.