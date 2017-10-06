SLIDESHOW: Fear Farm now open for Halloween season

One of Arizona's biggest and best haunted attractions is now open for some serious scaring. Fear Farm in the west Valley offers six different attractions all in one place. This year guests who dare can experience: Legends: The Witch, Dark Carnival, The Bunker: Area X, the Phoenix Haunted Hayride, Undead and Slaughterhouse!

