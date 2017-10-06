Boo! Fear Farm opens for Halloween season

Are you ready to scare up some serious fun? Fear Farm is now open for the Halloween season.

Fear Farm is the largest outdoor haunted attraction in the Valley, with 30 acres of pure terror. It has earned a reputation for being one of the scariest haunted events in the entire country.

The attraction consists of 6 indoor/outdoor haunted attractions, plus the Phoenix Haunted Hayride. You could see the sheer size of it when we flew over the area in our News Chopper Friday morning.

This year, the haunted events include Legends: The Witch, Dark Carnival, The Bunker: Area X, the Phoenix Haunted Hayride, Undead and Slaughterhouse!

Fear Farm is located at 2209 N. 99th Avenue, Phoenix.

For tickets visit fearfarm.com.

